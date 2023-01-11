‘May My Children & I Be Like Bola Tinubu. See Why’ – ABC115

May my Children and I be exactly like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, then I will have all the fulfillments and achievements that anyone could dream of in this life…. Amen
1. Accountant
1.1 Graduated with First Class Honours
1.2. Educated in United States
2. Works in Four Multinationals
3. Youngest Senator in third Republic
4. Governor of Lagos
5. Produces many Governors, Senators and Other Leaders
6. Established best Accounting Tax Firm in Africa
7. Instrumental in demolition of devilish PDP
8. Instrumental in bringing in President
9. Produces Vice President
10. Produces Speaker
11. Midwifed the best State in the Country
12. Himself Incoming President by God’s Grace
13. Created City out of Ocean
14 Birth Lekki Free Trade Zone now hosting biggest Refinery in the world and other world Class companies
15. Midwifed govt that has completed Second Niger Bridge, Lagos Ibadan Rail, Lagos Ibadan expressway, Lekki Deep Seaport, Loto Bridge, Bonny Island road and bridge, Kaduna – Kano Road reconstruction, Kaduna-Kano-Daura Rail, Zungeru Hydro Dam Power Project, KASHAMBILA Hydro Dam Power Project and thousands of Projects, Siemens Power Project
16. Midwifed State IGR that is more than 33 states combined and 9 times more than South East combined
17. Midwifed Lagos State as the Fifth largest Economy in Africa
18. Midwifed independent power project
19. Midwifed Telecommunications revolution in Nigeria by bringing first mobile telecommunication company Econet by investing Lagos 4 billions that brought returns of 19 billions
20. Greatest political leader and mentor
21. Inspiration to musicians
Many more
Asiwaju
Jagaban
Incoming President
I and my children will surely be like Incoming President Bola Tinubu