‘May My Children & I Be Like Bola Tinubu. See Why’ – ABC115

May my Children and I be exactly like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, then I will have all the fulfillments and achievements that anyone could dream of in this life…. Amen

1. Accountant

1.1 Graduated with First Class Honours

1.2. Educated in United States

2. Works in Four Multinationals

3. Youngest Senator in third Republic

4. Governor of Lagos

5. Produces many Governors, Senators and Other Leaders

6. Established best Accounting Tax Firm in Africa

7. Instrumental in demolition of devilish PDP

8. Instrumental in bringing in President

9. Produces Vice President

10. Produces Speaker

11. Midwifed the best State in the Country

12. Himself Incoming President by God’s Grace

13. Created City out of Ocean

14 Birth Lekki Free Trade Zone now hosting biggest Refinery in the world and other world Class companies

15. Midwifed govt that has completed Second Niger Bridge, Lagos Ibadan Rail, Lagos Ibadan expressway, Lekki Deep Seaport, Loto Bridge, Bonny Island road and bridge, Kaduna – Kano Road reconstruction, Kaduna-Kano-Daura Rail, Zungeru Hydro Dam Power Project, KASHAMBILA Hydro Dam Power Project and thousands of Projects, Siemens Power Project

16. Midwifed State IGR that is more than 33 states combined and 9 times more than South East combined

17. Midwifed Lagos State as the Fifth largest Economy in Africa

18. Midwifed independent power project

19. Midwifed Telecommunications revolution in Nigeria by bringing first mobile telecommunication company Econet by investing Lagos 4 billions that brought returns of 19 billions

20. Greatest political leader and mentor

21. Inspiration to musicians

Many more

Asiwaju

Jagaban

Incoming President

I and my children will surely be like Incoming President Bola Tinubu

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related