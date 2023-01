https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsRIXQYOWVQ

“That man you want to vote for, may your children have his character in Jesus name…”

A Nigerian pentecostal Bishop has scattered the joy of Nigerians planning to vote extremely wicked and corrupt people in the forth coming election by praying that an awful destiny would befall their children.

It is a must watch for all Nigerians planning to vote so that you will not geopardize your children’s future.

