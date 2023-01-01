Meek Mill Gets His Stolen Phone Back

Meek Mill writes after getting back his lost phone,.� I don’t want anyone locked up for a phone, I got it back that’s all i needed. Wow �‼️
I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it
https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1609019319396225026?cxt=HHwWhMDSlfmisdQsAAAA

