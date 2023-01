Meek Mill says he is coming to Nigeria on his next stop.

He is presently vacationing in Ghana and having fun.

However, his phone was stolen in Ghana but returned back after Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale pleaded for it to be returned back.

Nigerians online however “warned” him to hold his phone well as it wont be returned back in Nigeria

Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm-WcT_vEJj/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

