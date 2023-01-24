Megachem MD, Ubachukwu, Buries His Mother In Style In Anambra (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRLHMFPdssk

Megachem MD,Pharm Ubachukwu Shuts down Ichi In Anambra for Mother’s Burial( Pics).

The Remains of the Mother of the Managing Director,Megachem Nig Ltd, Pharm. Sam Ubachukwu, Ezinne Regina Mgbo Ubachukwu (Nee Nnoruka) have been laid to rest in her town, Ichi in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State.

Ezinne Ubachukwu, who died at the glorious age of 100 was a successful business woman and community leader who held the title of Omenwa Odu of Ichi. She was a devout Christian and played prominent role in the propagation and spread of the Anglican faith around Nnewi South Local Government Area.

Her burial which held on the 6th of January brought together timbers and calibers of great men in Igboland including the presidential candidate of Labour party, His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Uba (Senator representing Anambra South), Senator Chief Victor Umeh , Sir Emma Bishop Okonkwo (Chaiman, Ekulo Group), Chief Tony Okonkwo (Dreams Cosmetics) and Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo (Wichtech CEO). Others are Chief Dr Alexander Chika Okafor (Chairman, Chicason group),Dr Ben Okoye (Onwa Nnewi,Brass Petrochemicals),Maj. Gen. U.T Musa(GOC 82 Div Enugu),Igwe G.N Obiora of Achina,Mr Val Ozigbo, amongst other dignitaries.

Similarly, Pharm. Sam Ubachukwu (Mkpu ogiliga), played host to committee of friends in a “Thank you dinner” to appreciate them for their support during the burial of his late mother, Ezinne Regina Ubachukwu. The “Thank you Dinner” which was held at Ikoyi ,lagos had in attendance Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Sir Emma Bishop Okonkwo , Barr Allen Onyema (CEO Airpeace ) , HRH Igwe Gerald Mbamalu( Igwe Ojoto), Chief Tony Okonkwo and other top Brass.

Addressing the dignitaries at the epic event, Pharm Sam Ubachukwu said he deemed it necessary to thank them his committee of friends in a special way for joining him in celebrating the life of his mother who passed on as a centenarian. Pharm Ubachukwu further appreciated them for honouring the Lagos invitation despite their busy schedules and prayed God to grant more grace and protection upon them.

Speaking briefly at the event, Senator Ubah appreciated God for his grace upon Late Ezinne Regina Mgbo Ubachukwu. He also appreciated Pharm Ubachukwu for reciprocating their support in a special way and maintained that friends are meant to support and stand with each other both in good and bad times. Senator Ubah also prayed God to continually shower his grace and mercies upon the Ubachukwu family and grant the soul of their late mother eternal rest.



