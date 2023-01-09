Men Who Married Medical Doctors: Share Your Experiences

Hey guys, this question goes to the men in this thread who are married to medical doctors, especially those working in the UK or any other western country.
What are your experiences?
Judging from the busy schedule of medical doctors, how do you guys take care of the children?
What are the biggest challanges you face in your marriage?

I am currently dating a medical student and plan to send her abroad immediately after her studies.
I would appreciate hearing from those with the experience or those whose relatives are married to medical doctors and both of them live in any western country.
Thank you.

