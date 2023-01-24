Methodist Church Ordains First Female Bishop In Nigeria (Photos)

The Methodist Church Nigeria, Archdiocese of Kaduna, on Sunday ordained Right Reverend Nkechi Nwosu as the Church’s first female bishop, IGBERETV reports.

Right Reverend Nkechi Nwosu was formally enthroned as the Bishop of Jos by the Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Reverend Joseph Nnonah at the Christ Methodist Cathedral Church in Jos, North Central Nigeria.

The church service formally gave effect to the decision of the biennial Conference of Methodist Church Nigeria that was held in 2022 where Nwosu was elected as the Bishop of Jos.

Members of the Diocese of Jos converged to witness the enthronement service.

In her remarks, Nwosu said God has made all humans equal. She encouraged all Nigerians to always seeks the face of God, especially as the general elections in Nigeria begins on February 25.

“We must all go out there and agree with God, listen to the Spirit of God, and do what God said we should do,” the new Bishop stated.

“Do that so that God will use us and anybody he will put on that seat to restore Nigeria to a place of pride in Africa, and the world.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1437504/methodist-church-ordains-first-female-bishop-nigeria-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related