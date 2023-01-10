Michael Achimugu Vow To Expose Atiku Abubakar Because Of Dino’s Attack

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mz3aTTxrBQA

After Dino Melaye make a video questioning who Michael Achimugu is and called him a yahoo boy, Michael has vowed to open more man of warms all because of Dino Melaye

Watch what Dino said below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcYLb9cCQIE

