Military Men Raid Okigwe, Residents Tortured, Several Dead (Disturbing Video, Pics)

A military operation being carried out in Okigwe has seen markets, residential buildings and property of the residents burnt to ashes. Communities in Okigwe, chiefly Ihube, have been the most affected in the latest round of destruction.

The reason for the latest military onslaught on the community is still unclear but some reports suggest it is connected to a recent news of a lieutenant being abducted in the community. Other sources yet, are of the opinion it is due to some recent brutal attacks on military units in the area, by secessionist militiamen.

However, the military operation has left an unconfirmed number of persons dead already, with several footages made available online, capturing corpses on the street, as well as residents being tortured by military personnel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBOe93FA0lI

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0AbigrLqdqAfs8Vk3kCnBKncRk9CKjXgf86udSUDbDNkpDQADcKRJHwwmhm8Unkhyl&id=100011780874412&mibextid=Nif5oz

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02mtryVN5xXZaiGHAAonw8TpAeGrrYSpHiVA2bLD3ihz6C6pu5B1nBfvwiCSw9gr9Ql&id=100006286873989&mibextid=Nif5oz

