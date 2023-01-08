Missing Person: Have You Seen 20-Year-Old Rejoice Sarima Dike? (Photos)

A 20-year-old student of Madonna university, Rejoice Sarima Dike, has been declared missing, IGBERETV reports.

She lives at Atali farm estate, Eneka, Port Harcourt Rivers State. On Thursday the 5th of January 2023, was sent out by her parents to buy kerosene at about 8pm, and she has not been seen since then.

The matter has been reported to the police…..kindly share until she is found

For any Info please contact her mum on

07034268865 or her sister 07083316134 09010251931



https://igberetvnews.com/1436045/missing-person-seen-rejoice-sarima-dike-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related