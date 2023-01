No government, business, or individual makes money by saving money in banks. You only make money by investing it. And when Peter Obi saved Anambra money in a bank in which he had interests, it was an investment for him. Someone made big money and it was not Anambra!

#TableShaker

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1617814321383473155

