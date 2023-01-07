More Photos And Video From APC Presidential Campaign Rally In Akure

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CN1WF9kK_kw

The presidential campaign rally of the All progressives Congress APC continues today in Akure and it was massive. These are more photos and video from the rally.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: