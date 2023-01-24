https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iozXu98eFAA

Most Ladies Go To BBNaija Just To Get Customers – OAP Nedu (Video)

Nigerian media personality, Nedu has said that ladies who participate in the Big Brother Naija reality show, do so just to make themselves available for ”customers”, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking during his podcast show, Nedu said;

”Do you know what Big Brother does for you? It takes you from the low and shoots you up but there is no substance to hold you. It is vagina most of them have to offer. They intentionally go there just to get customers”

