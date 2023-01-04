Mother And Her Three Children Declared Missing In Enugu (Photos)

A mother and her three children have been declared missing in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, IGBERETV reports.

The woman identified as Chinyere, from Umuokpara Amagu Nachi, and her kids were last seen at about 6:00 am on Monday, January 2, 2023.

According to reports, family and friends have been going round the whole village in search of them with no success.

Anyone with a useful information on their whereabouts should please call these phone numbers: 08039297726 or 07060708482.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02r6QJtFhn9gyfG56MQyRjZfZwTjk64WsQafZzQZtbjKWNo9igseVDnBzkHQHuUWirl&id=100066460015576

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related