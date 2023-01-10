Mr Ibu Hails His Wife On Her Birthday (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has celebrated his wife, Stella Maria Okafor on her birthday on Monday, IGBERETV reports.

He shared photos of himself together with his wife on his Instagram handle with the caption;

“Happy birthday, My dear wife! @realiburess , I am so blessed to have you as my life partner, such a beautiful, understanding and encouraging partner,

To my beautiful wife, I hope this year brings you as much joy and happiness that you have brought and continue to bring into my life. Happy birthday my first class

Honey, no words in my dictionary can convey my feelings for you. Thanks for blessing me with Amazing children

Happy birthday”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CnMMftXtnJ3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

