A Zimbabwean man, Arnold Masuka (40) has told the court he was no longer interested in his wife, Hilda Mleya(30) because she is too beautiful.

Arnold made this claim before the judge, Henry Chizvidzo.

According to Zimbabwean Live, Arnold was divorcing his wife because of her beauty which was giving him sleepless nights.

The situation got so bad that he was afraid of going to work or leaving her alone as he feared she would be snatched by other men.

The judge said it was his first time of handling such a case.

Arnold reportedly decided to use the court to separate with his wife after realising that she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen in Gokwe, Zimbabwe.

Speaking in Shona, he told the court his wife smiled all the time and he feared this might draw attention from other men.

Ruling on the matter, Henry Chizvidzo requested the two families which the couple belong to, to settle the issue with the couple.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/my-beautiful-wife-smiles-all-the-time-i-fear-she-can-be-snatched-by-another-man/

