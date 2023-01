Two days before Christmas I called my bf and demanded he give me money to make hair for Christmas, he sent me 20k.

On new year’s eve I called him and after exchange of pleasantries I asked what he’s preparing for me as I would be coming over on the 1st, he angrily responded that he’s preparing shits for me and he went further to call me a ‘gold digger.’

Since then he has not been picking my calls neither did he reply my text messages. Should I keep trying or I should move on?

