My Computer Science Degree That I Relegated In Nigeria Opens Doors Abroad – Nigerian Man

A Nigerian man residing abroad has expressed gratitude for the degree he obtained while he was in Nigeria, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his handle, the Nigerian man said the computer science degree he obtained in Nigeria and relegated afterward, has opened doors for him since relocation. He stated that the certificate has kept him ahead of his peers.

His post reads;

”My Computer Science degree that I normally relegate in Nigeria, Omo I reach abroad and discovered it is everything and more. It opens doors like maaaad. My MSc in Geoinformatics finished work. I paid about 110k in Unilag. These degrees put me two steps ahead. God bless naija”



https://twitter.com/mc_tall/status/1612688161141923842?t=eq9M2nKwLYWaGWhF7QlPZA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related