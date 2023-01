I’m more of an introvert, am always indoor most times I don’t socialise much.

So over the years I discovered I don’t really know how to talk to ladies at all, Infact I got scared when I see beautiful ladies for no reason.

So I decided to start socializing and start asking girls out.

The first one I asked out today, Just look me from down to top and hissed.

Am average looking though.

I felt bad smh, I just want to ask those who has been in the game for long how it is ?

Is that how girls behave ?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related