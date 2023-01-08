‘My Experience With A Russian Lady I Met In Dubai’

I saw this beautiful thread on frontpage about a guy’s travel to Russia and his teaching experience, so I decided to share my experience with a Russian Lady.

I met this Russian lady in Dubai late 2019 and we became close friends, this lady speaks English but not perfectly well (you can easily tell from her Russian accent that she’s still trying to learn English). But she was beautiful and awesome. I noticed that Russians loves blacks alot, esp if you’re Africa. I used to think Russians are extremely racist far more than the USA, but I was shocked to find out all that was a lie. Russians are the most nicest people on earth, well mannered, cultured and highly respectful.

While it may be true that there might be low racisms in Russia, you won’t even notice or experience it because these guys are all nice and friendly.

I also noticed the moment you tell a Russian you’re from Africa, they become extremely excited and interested in knowing more about you and Africa, (you must be ready to answer questions, because they love asking questions). They Love learning and educating themselves, esp on things they don’t know. I guess this is why they’re so smart. However, I don’t know about other Russians but this lady made me think so.

NOW BACK TO MY STORY WITH THIS RUSSIAN LADY

Please before I proceed, Russians love using Sophisticated phones and the latest devices. I also think this is why they’re highly intelligent, smart and advanced too. You’ll find out how I knew about this shortly. Just keep reading..

Now on that fateful day in the airport in Dubai, this Russian lady walked up to me and simply said “hello! (With a half smile on her face)

As in, I was shock and stunned at the same time. Na me this oyinbo person dey talk to? I mumble, one can tell it was obviously my first time meeting a white lady, let alone having one approached me. I also noticed if they found you attractive or like you they’ll approach you. (As in, it is not like in our country where women will wish for ground to open and swallow them if they ever make a move on you.)

Hello” she said again because I didn’t reply her first greetings, hello” I replied. From there this lady starting talking. I was confused, I noticed she talked very fast but I couldn’t understand one single thing she said. (The Russian accent was still there). I then responded “I’m sorry, but I don’t understand a thing you just said” she was shocked, she paused some seconds, looked at me and started her speech all over again. This time around she was slower than before.

While I listen attentively, I figured out she was actually telling me her name, introduced herself and asked for my name, my nationality and if I came to Dubai to buy goods or business purpose. Russians speaks Russian language! Except when they learn English then they can speak in English, although not all but i discovered that these Russians are eager and love to learn English language with great passion.So if you’re Good in English and wishes to teach English, I’ll advise you to find your way to Russia. Forget Media propagandas about war in Russian and racism. Don’t believe everything you see on Media!

This lady learnt English because she was a business lady (she learnt it because of her constant travels to Dubai and other non Russian speaking countries) she goes to these countries to purchase goods and cargo them back to Russia. Now you you can tell why she needed to learn English, right? She deals With non Russians on her business trip so learning English for her was very necessary for easy communication.

She asked my purpose of visiting Dubai and I told her “for work purpose”. She seem interested all the more and enquired to know the kind of work. We talked at length until she started asking about my family, relatives, siblings etc. What a sweet Angel she is!

She then offered me to come over to Russia and probably meet her Dad and Mom. Omo na so I shock o. Me wey just land for Dubai, I never even go the company wey I wan work for, a Russian is already inviting me over to her country. I didn’t give it a second thought at all I accepted the offer at once (who know like better thing?).

I also noticed that this Russian lady has lots of connection in that airport. As in, she’s a business lady and she do come there to purchase goods from time to time through cargo, so what do you expect? Sometimes they even send the goods to her directly to Russia while she’s in another country purchasing goods. She has that kind of connections!

LET’S CONTINUE,

While I accepted her offer to come over to Russia, she started making preparations for my arrival. First while in Dubai I was to go back to Nigeria and prepare for my Russian trip. Guess what?

This Russian lady went and bought bags of clothes, I don’t mean anyhow clothes, she went shopping there in Dubai and bought very expensive female clothes (about 5 bags), she requested I should give them to my mom, she also bought apple laptops and wrist watches, and then iphone 11 pro max (that was the latest iphone then in late 2019). And that was the phone and laptop she was using. Now you see why I said these Russians love using Sophisticated phones and devices? I never asked her to buy any of these!

I also noticed she has a younger brother whose name was Vladimir. As in, Vladimir! I thought it was Putin! You know na! Lol

I also noticed that majority of Russians loves president Putin alot (their president). I equally noticed her younger brother uses the same iphone 11 pro max, I knew this because whenever he video calls me on WhatsApp, it was usually through his laptop webcam and dude always play games on his iphone 11 (I saw it through the video call). The guy seems to love blacks even more than his sister, probably because he wants to learn English.

Now on their dad’s part, the man has a restaurant and he’s even more friendlier than I thought. They can’t speak English. Only the lady can! The father was just similing all through the video call because he knew I won’t understand whatever he says. Sometimes the lady interprets if her father wishes to say anything.

So I came back to Nigeria with the items she bought, and we do make video calls 24/7. She speaks with my mom and siblings too. But her English was and his difficult for them to understand. I find out that these Russians have a thing for black guys, although not all but some. Maybe it because of our English, I can’t tell exactly!

In early 2020, coronavirus came and started our whole plans, and I was stucked in Nigeria. Even though my Visa and other documents were already getting prepared, I couldn’t proceed further because of the travel restrictions all over the world as a result of the COVID 19. It was so terrible! But we still speak on video calls 24 7 even till now.

Permit me to say this, Russians are one of the most nicest people on earth. They’re so sweet, welcoming and friendly. The only way they’ll dislike you as a Nigerian is when you try to scam them online (yahoo yahoo) and they discover you’re a Nigerian,. whereby giving yourself and Nigeria a bad impression.

In summary, Russians in particular are great and lovely people. If you have an opportunity to make friends with one, please do! If you’re also good and fluent in English language and wishes to teach English, I’ll advise you to find your way to Russia.

