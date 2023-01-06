‘My Father Is Blaming Me For Our Suffering’

My father woke up this morning to start censuring me and my bro.

I ran out of the house yesterday to watch Chelsea match against Man City just to reduce depression. I woke up this morning and my father attacked me saying that we his children are not prayerful enough that is why we are still suffering.

He does not know when we pray or the intensity of our prayer but he made that statement.

He also asked me what I want to do with my life if it’s to rewrite jamb or play football. I was very enthusiastic to play football but he couldn’t even sponsor it. I used to be very intelligent but now I am an ignoramus in everything due to my poor education background.

Some guys I know that don’t even go to church are progressing as their parents are catering for them but my situation is different.

The pressure is becoming too much and I am thinking of carrying out any diabolic act to raise funds. I haven’t been into fraud or stealing but now I am anticipating to do it. Is it not better not be born than to come to this world to suffer

