Hello family,
Just decided to share my ferry trip with you guys.
I have always been fascinated by boat rides but i never really took part in any boat ride which lasted over 10mins due to the horrible stories I heard about water transportation.
But on December 30th I made a few enquiries from people about the possibility of taking a boat ride from Akwa Ibom to Calabar. I was given mixed answers. I decided to summon courage and take on this thrilling journey for the fun of it.
‘My Ferry Trip From Iron To Calabar’ (Pictures)
