‘My Friend Did Cosmetic Surgery With N1.5m I Gave Her For Mum’s Kidney Transplant’

My Friend Did Cosmetic Surgery With N1.5m I Gave Her For Her Mum’s Kidney Transplant – Luchy Donalds

Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds has revealed how a friend scammed her of N1.5m claiming she needed it for her mother’s kidney transplant only for her to use the money for body surgery, IGBERETV reports.

Luchy, in a now deleted Instagram post, said that her female friend called her crying while claiming her mum had Kidney issues and needed N7.5 million for medical attention. Luchy said this friend said she had raised N6 million and needed only N1.5 million to complete the money required to carry out treatment on her mum.

The actress said she had compassion for the friend and made the money available to her. She said she later got to find out that this lady used the money gotten from her for body enhancement.

She wrote;

“People are very, very, very wicked, this particular one really hurt me. My friend since year 1 in the university called me crying that her mother has kidney problems and needs a transplant, weeping that her mother does not even recognize her again because of how bad her condition has become.

“I asked this girl how much did the hospital ask for the transplant; she said 7.5million naira, but she has raised 6million remaining 1.5million so I told her she will hear from me, not up to 30minutes I got off the phone with her, I sent her the complete 1.5million naira to save her mothers life.

“Now here’s the painful thing,I just found out that this girl used my money to go and do body surgery for her ass and arms.

“I don’t have too much money, but the little I have I came through for a friend to save her supposed mother’s life, only to realize she played me.”

“I am sooooo hurt. I keep asking myself, do I deserve this continuous wickedness? ?? ?? ?

“I called her yesterday and asked her if she did her body she started lying to me but her closest friend told me and I also have videos and pictures but i won’t post them and i won’t put her name out for the sake of God.”



https://igberetvnews.com/1436244/friend-cosmetic-surgery-n1-5m-gave-mums-kidney-transplant-luchy-donalds/

