…..He lied he no longer loved his wife

The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media has narrated how his friend was scammed by his side chick in Asaba.

According to a post made on his Facebook page, Ossai said his friend got scammed of 25 million Naira by the said side chick.

He noted that his friend is heartbroken as a result of the money.

“Yesterday my friend narrated to me how he was scammed by his side chick.

He said they have been dating for a year now and the said lady claimed to be connected to property owners in Lagos.

“So 3 weeks ago, she advised him about getting land in Lagos.”

“After about 15 minutes, she convinced him and he ended up transferring 25 million Naira for the said land property in Lagos only to find out 2 weeks later that the side chick has relocated to Canada without purchasing the land for him.

“I just told him not to transfer the pains in his heart to his innocent wife and he should confess to his wife.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/my-friend-got-scammed-by-side-chick-ossai/

