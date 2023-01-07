28-year-old Anastasia Mtonga has sued her husband Simon Mumba 32, for failing to satisfy her in bed.

According to Zambia Observer, Anastasia told the Lusaka Boma Local Court that her number one motivation for getting married two years ago was to get sexual satisfaction from it.

She thus expressed disappointed over her husband’s inability to satisfy her.

She said being an independent woman who was financially stable, her husband had just one job – to satisfy her in bed.

Anastasia unfortunately complained that despite her efforts to arouse him by donning luring clothing and reinforcing his performance with various concoctions, his performance duration has never improved.

“I want a man who can give me plenty of sex,”, Anastasia told the court as she made her case to divorce Mumba with whom she has one child.

“[b]This man has never made me cry in bed[/b]”, she told the court.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/my-husband-has-failed-to-satisfy-me-sexually-despite-taking-concoctions/

