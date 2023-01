My iphone 7 started restarting by itself yesterday, it will work for like a minute and restart again so I thought probably it’s the battery misbehaving.

I allowed the battery to run down with the hope that it’ll reset itself if I charge it from 0 but the hope was dashed when the battery failed to charge more than 3% for hours.

Note that the battery health is 100%.

Has anyone experienced this or do you have an idea what could be the problem and how to fix it?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related