‘My Marriage Is Stressing Me’

Honestly I’m going through so much here. I’m losing it. I feel depressed, so much fear, unhappy and lonely. My husband’s gambling habit has removed love and affection from our home.

He quickly finishes any money that comes to him. Either salary and anything in bet nija and concentrate on asking me for money. I’m have no job, I’m buy little things and resell. My capital is not even stable because all the financial expenses is on me. Yet he doesn’t care. He keeps malice with me for not giving him money and not coming home to meet food.

This year, I have decided not to keep food for him so long as he can not bring money for feeding, for the children he claim he love and upkeep.

I’ve endure for too long and I’m getting fade up.

All my actions and his behaviour really makes me sad.

I have no love, respect for him.

I excessively worry for upkeep, school fees, bills, things we don’t have at home. Everything is on me.

I’m so stressed and lonely. I feel I need a shoulder to rest on maybe to cry.

I’m so sad because our two sons are too attached to their father and I’m scared of their feelings if I decided to divorce their father

My first son wouldn’t even go to bed until his father return back from work.

Have you been in this kind of situation?

What did you do? How do people survive this kind of situations?

