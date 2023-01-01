‘My Mother Threatens To Commit Suicide If I Don’t Leave The House’

My mother has been threatening to commit suicide if I won’t leave the house for her and her husband to be (my step-father to be). She gave me ultimatum of some days so I decided to call my uncle in the US and told him what was happening, he advised me to leave and get another house and he promised to pay my rent.

Two days ago he sent me 300, 000 Naira and I paid my rent 50, 000. I packed in today but my mother doesn’t know my house and I’m planning to cut my mother off my life.

I seriously miss my father.

