‘My Neighbor Has The Weirdest Marriage Ever’

My neighbor has the most crazy relationship I have ever seen.

This man never stays inside the room with his wife, for every time his wife is around this man always finds a reason to leave the room and come sit outside. I don’t think they love themselves, I think they just did an arranged marriage just to get support regularly from their families, being than his wife is partially disabled in one leg..

But isn’t that exhausting? Living with a partner you don’t even like because of money from your collective families? They are both above 40 and the wife refers to him as “guy” that’s the only name she ever calls him.

