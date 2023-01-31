My SpaceX Starlink Internet Experience In Lagos, Nigeria – Myspace

Unreliable internet has always been an issue for me in Lagos. The best Internet Service Providers use Fibre Optics but have very limited coverage areas. So when I heard Starlink would be rolling out their Low Orbit internet service in Africa, It Immediately piqued my Interest.

I made a preorder for the service in May of 2021 with a refundable deposit of $99. I did this due to the projected rollout of the service by the end of 2021. I did not get any update from Starlink until early december of 2022. I was told to pay up a balance of $501 so my exquipment would be shipped.

8 days after making full payment, my Starlink Equipment was delivered to me by DHL. It is a plug and play device that is easy to install by following very simple steps on the manual. I mounted the dish on my compound, at a postion with good sky visibility and the device connected to an available Satellite within a few minutes.

My Internet experience is now the best I have ever had it, here in Nigeria.

Total cost of Equipment $600

Monthly Subscription for Unlimited Internet $43

God Bless Elon Musk

God Bless SpaceX/Starlink

God Bless Nigeria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=orUl06DfAjw