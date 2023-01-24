‘My Trip To Ososo Hills And Ojirami Dam’ (Photos)

Good pm fam I just pray you guys find this interesting

Me and some of my guys decided to take a trip to the famous ososo hills rock and mountain.

Located at akoko edo ,edo state

Ok. Let’s do a little history on ososo

Ososo is a clan in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State with a population of about 200,108 people. The area is between 1,200 to 1450 feet above the seal level. The highest peak lies at 2,484 feet is a border town between Kogi and Edo State.

The historical background is that the Ososo man migrated from Ogbe Quarter in Benin City during the reign of Oba Ozolua in about 1481 A.D. It is also said that the ancestors went through many hardships and suffered so much losses on their way to the Northern part of Nigeria getting to “IDA” a town in the present Kogi State settled down temporarily at a place called ”Unuame” (water side) where the lake came to “Enidegbe”.

The Ososo man could not find peace due to tribal wars and drowning of his children he left “Unuame” (water side) after the war of the year 1515 A and found their way to “Orugbe” in ”Adikhorikho” where they found comfort because of the stream it was also a good land for farming and hunting. This is where he gave birth “Ozshioso” (Ososo) because he could not have his good view of his enemies, he moved to ”Egbegu” where he sighted “Orhke” where we have the present “Tourist Centre” in Anni quarter a place he can vividly view the entire valley and its horizons down to ”Okhekhe” a pond area grown with elephant grasses in “Odokpa” quarter. He went next down to ”Egbetua”” but returned back to “Okhekhe” because of the fresh water and other good essential needs for life and has “Osuno”as a spy hill after settlement, he later discover lkpena quarter.

Ososo is made up of four quarters Anni, Egbetua, Okho and Ikpene these quarters has been sub-divided into eighteen since the villages have grown very large and have virtually become one nuclear settlement called Ososo chiefdom.

According to another information Ososo people in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have a long history of migration. The town has four communities and they migrated from one source, ancient Benin kingdom, settling and resettling in almost the same land mass. These four communities according to Chief Otaru in an interview are Ani, Egbetua, Okhe and Ikpena. The Ikpena and Ani communities came through the place called “Uniamhe”, that is the River Niger bank of present day Ajaokuta/Okene axis. Others like Egbetua and Okhe communities of Ososo came through Okpella, and Makeke routes. In her contact with these towns, Ososo must have been influenced by their cultures and lifestyle as reflected in the similarity of dance and marriage performances.

To maintain constant contact between the four migrating communities, during this exodus, they devised various means of communication. They communicated with one another through the use of signs, symbols, insignia and other means: smoke, bush or grass tying, tree felling, stones and woods arrangements, ululation and these have now been incorporated into their dance culture. To preserve and articulate the migratory centripetal signs and symbols, and historical antecedent, dance was evolved been a powerful medium of expression.

To the Ososo people, life is a complete entity. It is good and peaceful. An understanding amongst the people is maintained through effective communication. This is their worldview and it is what informs the need for constant communication. The living, the dead and the unborn are constantly united by this belief system. As Oba Obaitan Adeloro (the king of Ososo) puts it, the dead, the living and the unborn are constantly united in dance, that is, the past, present and future are brought together in the “Ishimi-Ujo” (the people and masquerade (dance). The ancestor (the past) in masquerade form, blesses the living (the dancers), with tunborn (the future).This is also done mostly according to Chief Ajayi Ubuoro, in an interview, during the Unehe festival when the masquerades move from homestead to homestead blessing, admonishing, warning the wrong and warding off evil spirits from the society. This belief in the unity of the living and the dead is introduced into marriage dance whether for entertainment or punitive purposes.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related