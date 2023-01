It’s getting to a year now that my wife began starving me of sex. Honestly I can count how many times I sexed my wife in the last two months and in most cases I initiate the engagement.

She sometimes complain that I love sex too much so I have to endure days without sex. As I type, it’s morethan a week that we engaged in adult activity. I contemplated seeing another lady but it’s against my Christian faith. How do I handle this situation?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related