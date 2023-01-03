‘My Worst Christmas Experience Ever: A Case Of UK’

Hello nairalanders, I am particularly compelled to pen this down as I observe my first Xmas away from nja.

Omo forget, nja get swag, community life and it’s much fun there during this time of the year.

Yeah, we have our own bad side, but mehn, our social and family life is none to compare with.

Can you imagine, a whole Xmas, the place be like say na curfew Dem declare… Everybody “on your own”. Mall shut, pubs shut, kababs, shut, no taxi….everywhere dead.

D one wia pain me pass na say I never carry eye see my flatmate since two days now. Abi this people normal so, or abi na over civilization dey worry Dem? I am so bored and tired that I had to drive out and to my greatest surprise na dead dry town I see. If na nja I dey so, na steady balling…huz to huz chopinz, visits, laughter, palmy, give away, oloshi lmao etc.

Abroad mongers abeg I carry God name beg una, stay back ooo nja na Diamond and Gold. Una no know wetin una get untill una come hia.

By the way, if any nja correct guy dey around Lowestoft, Suffolk, UK abeg make we connect gather make some noice jor, even if na Norwich I go drive come.

I run come hia, as we no get better education. If e bin dey, I nor for come hia lailai.

Meanwhile, seasons greetings y’all.

Much love.

Xoxo

