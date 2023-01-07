N-Power Commences NEXIT Soft Loan Process For N-Agro Beneficiaries

Npower Commences NEXIT Soft Loan Process For Npower N-Agro Beneficiaries

Npower has commenced the process of providing Npower Nexit soft loan disbursement to Npower N-Agro and also equipping Npower N-Agro beneficiaries with opportunities in the nearest future, this is done through data collected by the National Home Grown School Feeding Program Online Survey.

The National Home Grown School Feeding Program survey is being carried out to capture activities of NAGRO Beneficiaries after their participation in the NEXIT soft loan Training.

Feedback from the National Home Grown School Feeding Program Online survey will help empower Npower N-Agro beneficiaries that have completed and submitted their Npower Nexit business plans and Npower NAgro beneficiaries that needs funding for their small scale agricultural business.

After the Npower N- Agro beneficiaries have completed the online survey form they will be contacted for further participation. Npower N-Agro beneficiaries yet to complete the online survey form can visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc264KCX80XAacWY5C5YZidUg1tC1LbVxMvMvUNfUkC9dOW3w/formResponse and fill out the form.

