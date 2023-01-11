Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant

“One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom'”

Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant and will be back on the tennis court for the Australian Open in 2024

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.

The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.

These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, “that’s my mom”, haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely

Sidenote: I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CnSHJx9Jw7Z/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=

