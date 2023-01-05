New Scam In Town – Lagos & Port Harcourt

My in-laws brother was recently scammed.

He was told to pay 600k for a job in a company and that his salary will be paid in dollars every week.

He sold all he had and left for Lagos without consulting any family member. He was welcomed by his so called employers and ushered into a building that looks like an office. After paying the fees he was held hostage and striped off every belongings and kept in a room. There he saw other victims being used by these so called employers.

His line was not connecting, they give him the phone to communicate when they want to pass any information in their favour and after that no more phone call, the victim might even be forced to tell you that he is very busy that’s y you he can’t be reached anytime until he calls back.

They use these victims held hostage to convince family members or friends to come over and take the job/business offer.

As soon as you get there, they strip you off every belongings, seize you phone and collect the money you brought. Once you are there they threaten to kill you if you don’t corporate with them. They will tell you call a family member or friend and tell them about the business/job and that you have started benefiting.

In my in-laws brother’s case, his escape from where he was kept hostage was a miracle. He is back to zero.

Please share this information with your family and friends so that non will fall victim.

Thank you.

