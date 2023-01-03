New Year Celebration Turned To ‘Obidient Rally’ In Plateau State (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kexpHNDmESY

In was a pure show of love as new year celebration eventually turned to Obidient rally,this is what we call organic love.

