Newly-Employed NSCDC Officer Killed By Bandits At Mining Site In Kaduna (Photos)

Yashim Elisha, one of the seven Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers killed by bandits in Kaduna State reportedly got employed in NSCDC in 2022, IGBERETV has learnt

Yashim Elisha and other personnel were ambushed and killed at Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state on Monday, January 9, 2023,

Friends and family members have taken to Facebook to mourn Elisha. Emmanuel Dondo wrote on Facebook

“Life means nothing, a brother got a job civil defense corps last year yesterday bandit’s shot him to death and d person in question has no parents his siblings depends on him.he didn’t last a year in the job yet some think life is fear.life choose who to be fear too. RIP MR YASHIM ELISHA”

