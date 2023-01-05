NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts Effective March

https://www.nairaland.com/7489983/fg-bans-cash-withdrawals-public#119312139

Effective from March 1, 2023, any government official that withdrawals cash from public accounts risks investigation and collaboration by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Director and Chief Executive Officer, NFIU, Modibbo Haman Tukur, who confirmed the latest development on Thursday in Abuja at a press briefing, disclosed that the decision syncs with full transition of Nigeria into cashless economy which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been leading.



https://www.newtelegraphng.com/just-in-nfiu-bans-cash-withdrawals-from-govt-accounts-effective-march/

