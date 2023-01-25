Nigeria Needs Bold, Courageous Leader Like Tinubu — Teslim Folarin

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, has said that for Nigeria to get it right socio-politically in the forthcoming election, the country needs a bold and courageous leader like Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party.

He said the emergence of Tinubu would reset the country from the myriads of challenges confronting it.

Folarin, stated this yesterday, during a Town Hall meeting organised by an Ibadan-based private radio station to discuss some burning issues in the state.

The programme featured professional associations like the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Non-academic Staff Union (NASU), Federation of Women Lawyers, among others.

While answering questions on the hardship Nigerians are confronting with the APC-led federal government,

Folarin said: “We admit that there is hardship in the land but it is a global challenge. But we are convinced that when Ashiwaju gets there, he will address this challenge and other issues besetting Nigeria.”

“COVID-19 has affected the Nigerian economy. Why I think we are not doing well is that we are not communicating effectively to the masses on the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy.”

“That is why we are excited about Ashiwaju Tinubu candidacy. He knows Nigeria very well and the challenges of the country and what to do to address the challenges.”

“Tinubu knows that for this country to stay together, we need to restructure. We need a bold and courageous leader like Asiwaju Tinubu.”

“We have to restructure this country. Items on the Exclusive Legislative list need to be looked into. We must allow the state to progress at their own level.

Without restructuring, it will be difficult to achieve anything, even at the state level.”

Dispelling the rumour of crisis within the party in the state, Folarin added that politicians of influence had equally joined the party to strengthen its chances in the forthcoming polls.

The governorship candidate, however, vowed to strengthen the judicial system and create a level-playing field for all, especially the women in the state.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2023/01/nigeria-needs-bold-courageous-leader-like-tinubu-folarin/

