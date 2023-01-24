Nigeria Police Hails Female Officer Tending To School Pupils In Sabo, Lagos (Pics)

Nigeria Police Force Hails Female Officer Tending To School Pupils At Sabo, Lagos (Photos)

The Nigeria Police Force has commended a female police officer, Inspector Justina Rita Omogbai, for her professionalism and positive representation, IGBERETV reports.

The officer attached to the Traffic Unit of the Sabo Divisional Headquarters in Lagos State, went viral after she was spotted tending to school pupils at Sabo junction.

A LinkedIn user who shared photos said she ensures that the pupils are properly dressed and also pays attention to the children anytime they need to cross the busy road.

A statement issued by the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Tuesday, January 24, hailed the officer for her “commitment and acts of professionalism displayed in the course of her traffic duties and for positively representing the Force amongst the community, particularly to school children crossing the road at her duty post, by taking personal steps to ensure they are properly dressed and safe while heading to and from school,”

“The NPF noted that her gesture aligns with the Community Policing tenets and the concept of “Catching Them Young”, as the formative age is very vital to training children to be law-abiding and compliant with regulations; and her singular action brings to their memories the standard practice of Nigeria Police Traffic Officers.

“While commending the officer, the Inspector-General of Police charged all officers and men to emulate her good conduct and be shining examples in their respective jurisdictions.

“He equally tasked officers to be law-abiding even as they sow the seed of appropriate civic behaviour in the minds and hearts of members of their communities, particularly the young ones, who can serve as evangelists of values and good potentials of the NPF contrary to the present erroneous perception.”



