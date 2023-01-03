Nigerian Man Asked Canadian University To Stop IELTS In Nigeria & They Agreed

Israel Usulor writes:

A Nigerian man, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi wrote to the University of Alberta, Canada asking them to remove Nigeria from the list of countries whose students must present IELTS & other English tests before admission.

The school has granted the request. Not all heroes wear capes.

Although the school listed some schools in Nigeria that their graduates do not need English tests for admission, Dr Igbalajobi requested that it be updated to include all since English is Nigeria’s official language.



https://twitter.com/JonalistIsrael/status/1533095301988421632?s=20&t=9IPCIFsyZ_dDebs4F1b9IQ

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi (Ph.D)’s Post

University of Alberta, Hi, my name is Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi. I work with the University of British Columbia as a postdoctoral research fellow. My first degree was in Microbiology from the University of Ado-Ekiti (now Ekiti State University), Nigeria.

I write to call your attention to a list on your graduate school page exempting applicants with credentials from ‘SELECTIVE’ universities in Nigeria from the English Language Requirement at the University of Alberta.

https://www.ualberta.ca/graduate-studies/prospective-students/international-admissions-protocol/english-language-proficiency/recognized-countries-institutions.html

1. The official language in Nigeria is English which automatically translates to the fact all institutions from elementary to tertiary education are taught in English

2. The list captured only 35 universities out of about 160 accredited universities in Nigeria. I do not understand the yardstick for this. I want to believe that this is an oversight.

3. While your graduate school page does not reflect the entire universities in Nigeria, some of the names listed have also been changed over time. For instance, the University of Ado-Ekiti is now known as Ekiti State University.

4. I affirmatively believe that the University of Alberta attracts applicants from different backgrounds and inclusion is germane to her. It will be greatly appreciated if the current list is updated or reworded to reflect all universities in Nigeria, similar to that of UnIiversity of Calgary, University of Manitoba, University of Toronto and other universities in Canada.



https://www.linkedin.com/posts/olumuyiwa-igbalajobi_recognized-english-language-countries-and-activity-6934147403553914880-iv9H?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=member_desktop_web

