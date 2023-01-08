”Nigerian Men And Women Are Sexually Frustrated And Lonely In America And Canada”

Yeah. There are Nigerian Men in America who has not had a decent chance at sex for years. The only chance at sex they get is when they visit Naija once in a while. You ain’t even getting a white chick to talk to you or give you her number if you ain’t ridiculously good looking, dress well and speak really high.

Same apply to a woman and it’s even worse. Men are thirsty, unlike Women, and she might get sexed and few attentions until the sex lasts. But she’s not going to get any commitment if she doesn’t match the beauty standard. So, she will be lonely too. Nigerian Men are still better positioned than her. And her woes even worsen if she’s above 30. They rarely get white men. No they don’t, because Nigerian women also fall short of the look And beauty standard

And if you’re in dating app as an average black man (you’re bleeped if you’re ugly), you’ll, 90% of the time be swept left over.

Hence, many Nigerian guys are frustrated and won’t talk about it

Don’t believe the stupid lies we peddle on here about white woman loving black for our dick game. It’s a lie. If you ain’t 100% attractive to her, your dick game doesn’t matter. You need to be tall too, because their men are really tall. You can’t be 5″9 and be expecting any reasonable result scoring a white chic, it ain’t happening

