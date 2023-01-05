Nigerian Pastor And His Wife Welcome Twins After 16 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

A Nigerian pastor, Okoro Akpode Amos and his wife, Grace, have welcomed a set of twins after 16 years of waiting, IGBERETV reports.

Grace gave birth to two boys on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022.

Friends, family and church members have taken to Facebook to celebrate the couple.

Love Emwinghare, who is a friend to the Pastor wrote on Facebook;

“This is my friend Pst. Amos Okoro and his loving wife mama Amazing-Grace. They have waited for 16 years for children. Just yesterday, God proved again that He’s the master strategist, the master planner, the owner of our lives and destinies

“Congratulations Ose Okoro Akpode Amos and your beautiful wife. 16 years of waiting is finally over with a set of twins. I join the entire world to celebrate your victory. I join the world to appreciate God for coming through for you. I’m glad that your life is a testament and a testimony for others who thinks it’s over to know that it’s not over yet. Indeed what God cannot do does not exist. Jesus be praised forever. Congratulations Ose.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02EEPRRUfLG6uXE5gWaNpCMomhdzAkKrJpMTC2sVdriFCHYedv7Px7Qx1AQcgPEHbgl&id=100042350753606

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related