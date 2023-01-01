Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has lamented that Nigerians, under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have moved from frying pan to fire.

Obasanjo said the past seven and a half years of the APC government had been stressful years for many Nigerians

“We have moved from frying pan to fire and from mountain top to the valley,” Obasanjo said.

The Balogun Owu maintained that “our leaders have done their best,” stating, however, that their best is not the best for Nigeria.

“For most Nigerians, it was hell on earth,” he cried out.

The ex-President said this in a New Year letter he said he was constrained to write to all Nigerians, especially youths.

Obasanjo said, “those of us who are alive should thank God for His mercies, brace ourselves for the remaining few months of this administration and pray and work very hard for an immediate better future – future of liberation, restoration and great hope and expectation.”



https://dailypost.ng/2023/01/01/nigerians-moved-from-frying-pan-to-fire-under-apc-obasanjo-laments/

