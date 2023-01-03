NIN: How To Correct Wrong Date Of Birth?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Hello Good afternoon!

Please i need help or information on how to go about changing my Date of Birth in National Identity Card please…

I don’t mind what it could take but i don’t just know what step i should take in getting it done please!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: