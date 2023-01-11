Nkechi Blessing’s Younger Lover Kisses Her, Sparks Reactions (Pictured)

Social media users react differently as the controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday shares a screenshot of her chat with younger lover, Xxsive.

The movie star who has been at the fore in flaunting her man ever since they kicked off their romance took to her Instagram page where she posted the convo they had.

In the screenshot, Xxsive showered Nkechi Blessing with several sweet names. He went as far as adding some animal names such as goat, and cow.

He had written; “My goat, my cow, stubborn goat.”

Check out the screenshot below:

The chat however sparked mixed reactions from netizens while some saw it as mere jokes others didn’t welcome the use of such derogatory names on a fellow human being.

Refer to some comments below:

