Nkechi Ikpeazu Welcomes First Baby Of The Year In Abia, Pays Hospital Bills (Photos)

The wife of the Governor Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, has advised the parents of the baby of the year 2023 to train in the fear and nature of God.

Mrs. Ikpeazu, who made the statement at the Federal Medical Center Umuahia on her visit to the baby of the year, said that children are the heritage of the lord. She advised the parents that a well trained child is a blessing to not just the family but the world at large.

She encouraged them to take care of the baby, ensure that they follow the nurses instructions at all times, follow the immunization stipulations for the baby to ensure that they bring up a healthy baby.

She prayed God to bless the family and the child.

Responding the mother of the baby of the year, Mrs Gideon Sheapra, with tears of Joy appreciated the wife of the Governor for finding time to visit her family to celebrate her bundle of joy. She prayed God to always bless the wife of the Governor Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu.

The baby of the year weighed 3.4kg and was delivered at 12:11am.

Also speaking the head of nursing services, F M.C Mrs. Ekpemiro J . N thanked the wife of the Governor for coming to visit the baby of the year. She mentioned that this has been the routine of the Abia first lady, since her assumption of office. She, spoke on behalf of the management of FMC.

The wife of the Governor used the opportunity to visit all the nursing and expectant mothers at the Federal Medical Center, and cleared medical bills of many patients at the facility.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0QPnz9ZJkkDf5kdAy8mFjGM1TeD3f3Nz4NRv8mDPXeQm9wBkzZXSTeg3hzfsfjFzXl&id=100031908626716

