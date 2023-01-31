Nnamdi Kanu Needs Urgent Surgery For Impaired Ear Drum – Barr. Ejiofor

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu needs urgent advanced medical treatment and surgical operation to address his deteriorating health condition, especially on his left ear, IGBERETV reports.

Ejiofor gave the update after he visited Kanu on Monday at the headquarters of the Department of State Services(DSS) where he is still being held in solitary confinement.

Taking to his Facebook page, Ejiofor expressed concerns over the lack of adequate medical facilities at DSS headquarters to treat Kanu’s ailments, particularly the severe pains in his left ear drum that has become greatly impaired following severe torture and beating he received in Kenya before being renditioned back to Nigeria in June, 2021.

Ejiofor wrote;

“UPDATE ON TODAY’S VISIT TO OUR INDEFATIGABLE CLIENT – ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU- AT THE HEADQUARTERS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE SERVICES (DSS), ABUJA, WHERE HE IS STILL BEING ILLEGALLY AND UNCONSTITUTIONALLY DETAINED IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT:

Today’s visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu- at the DSS detention facility, Abuja, where he is still being unconstitutionally held, was led by our erudite Lead Counsel – Professor Mike Ozekome, SAN,CON, OFR.

Our indefatigable Lead Counsel seized the opportunity offered by the visit to discuss the present health condition of Onyendu. Onyendu carefully narrated to him the non-provision of proper medical care to the barrage of life-threatening illnesses he is faced with.

Of very particular concern is the fact that the DSS have no adequate medical facilities to treat Onyendu’s deteriorating health condition.

Onyendu seriously lamented about severe pains particularly on his left ear. He also recounted that a previous scan at the instance of the SSS revealed that he must undergo an advanced surgical procedure to repair his left ear drum that has become greatly impaired by the severe torture and beating he received from agents of the Federal Government when he was forcibly kidnapped in Kenya and savagely renditioned back to Nigeria in June, 2021.

Generally, Onyendu needs urgent advanced medical treatment and surgical operation to address his deteriorating health condition,especially on his left ear. He narrated how the DSS doctor had emphatically told him that if after 45 days from November 18,2022,when he was examined, his case had not improved, then he must undergo immediate surgery to save whatever remains of his left ear. He lamented that several reminders and pleas that the DSS carried out their own medical doctor’s instructions have met a brick wall. Being held in a solitary confinement, the DSS has also bluntly refused him access to his private doctor for independent medical assessment as ordered by the court.

Our legal Iroko, Ozekhome, painstakingly took comprehensive notes of Onyendu’s entire medical concerns and has immediately swung into action with full legal initiatives to forestall any untoward eventualities.

The man of letters spent quality time in his briefing with Onyendu, as he updated Onyendu on the current status of our appeal before the Supreme Court which the Federal Government is deliberately forestalling.

In view of the length of time allotted to our erudite Lead Counsel for this all-important briefing, and considering the overall time limit for the visit which does not even permit a joint conference of two lawyers with Onyendu’s, I could not personally meet with Onyendu today. I will therefore meet with him on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the suit which we had earlier filed to compel the Department of State Services and its Director General, to allow Onyendu access to his medical doctors and medical records comes up this week before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

As usual, Onyendu thanked you all, millions of his irrepressible followers and dogged supporters for standing shoulder- to- shoulder with him in this trying period. He is thankful, more importantly, for your unceasing prayers, even as he urged you all to continue to sustain the prevailing peaceful tempo as you have always done.

Thank you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke, and remain blessed now and forever more.

We move!

Signed:

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC)

IPOB’s Lead Counsel

30th January, 2023.”

